Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-loved and most-talked seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show. While the season made many of its contestants household names, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship and budding romance made fans fall in love with them.

After seeing their rapport on the show and then even after the season ended, thousands of fans started shipping their favourite couple, aka Sidnaaz and wanted to see them marry. In fact, Shehnaaz once even revealed she was up to it. However, the video is now going viral amidst her moving on phase. Read on to know all about it.

Shared by handle ‘anita_official_sidnaaz’ with the caption “Miss you sidnaaz,” the compiled video clip shows Shehnaaz Gill sharing her views on marriage in 2020 and 2023. The video also features the text “Jo ladki shaadi ka sunte itna khush hoti thi aaj uska shaadi ke upar se bharosa uth chuka hai” on it. Warning: If you are a Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz, aka Sidnaaz fan, you will need some tissues on hand; it is very likely to make you teary.

The begins with 2020 Shehnaaz Gill interacting with fans digitally and reading their message – ‘Sid (Sidharth Shukla) ke saath shaadi karlo please.” Responding to this Sidnaaz fan, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress says, “Pakka shaadi kar lungi. Aap usko bolo. Kar lungi main. Promise. Bolo usko mere saath shaadi karne.”

However, following Sidharth Shukla’s death and the emotional trauma she’s been through since, her 2023 version can be heard saying, “Mujhe shaadi wagera mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe nahi karni.” Check out the video here:

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. While his death left his fans across the globe heartbroken, his family and Shehnaaz Gill were the most affected. Recently, Shahnaaz made her Bollywood debut and made the headline owing to rumours of her dating KKBKKJ co-star Raghav Juyal.

