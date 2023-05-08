Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s dating rumours have been making headlines for quite some time. It started when they began shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The rumours only grew stronger when Salman Khan hinted at their love affair at the trailer launch of the film. Later during the promotional spree, Shehnaaz and Raghav rubbished their dating rumours not once but many times. Now in his latest interview, Raghav has once again reacted to the same and called himself ‘single like bhai.’

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, along with Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others in the pivotal roles. Now in a recent interview, when Juyal was asked about the dating rumours he said that it’s because of Sana as people are invested in her life.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raghav Juyal wrote, “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai. The audience is invested in their (the participants’) personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari,”

“I’m like bhai (referring to Salman Khan), single,” Raghav Juyal cites his hectic schedule (he is shooting for four movies currently) the reason behind his singlehood. “I’m shooting day and night. My focus is on my films. I’m not even able to go back home (Dehradun). Earlier when I used to do TV, I would work for a certain number of months and then go back home. That used to be my lifestyle.”

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor added, “Now that I’m doing films and I’m new, there’s a lot to be done. Waqt hi nahin milta. (And) Ladkiyon ko chahiye waqt – ‘Baby ne khana khaya’ – and wo main kar nahin paata. Time hi nahin milta,” said the dancer-turned-actor further.

