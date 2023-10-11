Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who is set to host the food reality show ‘Star Vs Food Survival’, cooked a chicken delicacy for Aparshakti Khurana at roughly 18,000 feet above sea level. Brar shared that the ‘Jubilee’ actor’s reaction was exactly what a true blue Punjabi has for their love for chicken.

‘Star Vs Food Survival’ sees celebrity guests tackling the wilderness as they navigate the culinary journey. Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta will explore the essence of India’s culinary legacy.

Talking about his experience on the show, Ranveer Brar said, “It was a fun experience shooting the show. It was an interesting mix of challenges that were thrown at us along with cooking, conversations and difficult terrain. The days were physically tiring. It was very invigorating. The show is very stimulating. What really stands out for me are the conversations between Nakuul and myself.”

Chef Ranveer Brar further mentioned, “There was on the spot poetry that happened on the sets. The most memorable anecdote has to be Aparshakti Khurana‘s reaction when he ate chicken that I cooked for him at like 18,000 feet above sea level. His reaction showed true Punjabi’s love for chicken.”

Ranveer Brar leads the star-studded cast on an adventurous journey through the vibrant flavours and culinary treasures of two unique Indian locales: Coorg and Spiti. The show promises to unravel the flavours and stories behind each dish. It will see celebrities dropped in the middle of nowhere and challenged to conquer the wilderness while sourcing ingredients for a meal. The first episode kicked off with Suniel Shetty exploring Coorg and later being joined by Sanjay Dutt.

‘Star vs Food Survival’ dropped on Monday, October 9, 2023, on discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Half Love, Half Arranged: Karan Wahi & Maanvi Gagroo Open Up About Their Characters In The Romantic Comedy, Latter Reveals “It Revolves Around Bizarre & Quirky Scenarios”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News