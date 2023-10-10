Actress Anupriya Goenka is gearing up for her upcoming web series ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ and has shared that her character Shankari Devi uses s*xuality to her advantage. The actress has worked in biggies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, and others. She recently talked about working with Hrithik Roshan in War.

The actress has now opened up to the Sultan Of Delhi. The actress also said that she had to work in great detail about her mannerisms and her naughtiness.

The series, based on the book ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, is directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma. Along with Anupriya Goenka, it also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Sharma, and veteran actor Vinay Pathak alongside Nishant Dahiya, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada.

‘Sultan of Delhi’ is set against the backdrop of the 1960s in India, and Anupriya Goenka plays a woman with a strong personality in the vintage era. She shared how she got into the character’s skin.

Talking about playing Shankari Devi, Anupriya Goenka said: “She is a very s*xy woman. I practiced walking like her and sitting like she does. She uses her s*xuality to her advantage and embraces it. I wanted to make her look elegant, too. The styling helped, and all credit for that should most certainly go to Jia and Amruta, the costume designers. They were very enthusiastic and extremely giving and collaborative.”

“Though Milan sir had a certain vision about Shankari, he had put no bars on the costume and was willing to experiment as much as possible. He kept saying that Shankari was one of his favorite characters. It was very delicious to imbibe her style and not only wear those costumes but also be comfortable in them. I think I had to transform myself from being the Anupriya that I am to Shankari in terms of her appeal, her mannerisms, her naughtiness, and her being bad but still enjoying it,” she added.

‘Sultan of Delhi’, produced by Reliance Entertainment, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.

