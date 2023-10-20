Abdu Rozik – also known as Danial, is known across the globe as a musician and social media influencer. The 20-year-old Tajikistani resident – named Muhammadroziqi Savriqul at birth, gained even more popularity when he joined Bigg Boss 16 in 2022; however, he had to quit the show mid-way. In a recent chat, he has revealed that he could have been the show if he never stepped out.

For those who don’t remember, in mid-January, Abdu left not only the audience of the show but also his co-contestants teary-eyed when it was revealed that he was exiting the show. The ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ had to leave the show mid-way owing to prior commitments he made before giving his dates to spend three months in the controversial BB 16 house.

During a recent appearance on the international radio show’ Kris Fade Show’, Abdu Rozik got candid about his time on the last season of Bigg Boss and said he could have won the Bigg Boss 16 title. The Tajikistani singer stated that owing to his popularity, he had the potential to defeat Mc Stan and take home the trophy if he had been part of the show till its finale.

While talking about having to leave the show mid-way after three months – owing to it being extended due to overwhelming popularity, Abdu Rozik said, “If I was there, maybe I would’ve won it.”

In the same conversation, Abdu also got candid about how he became part of the show. He revealed he met the show’s host, Salman Khan, at an award show, and the ‘Tiger 3’ actor instantly liked him. He was then invited to India by Khan, where he put forth his wish to do something together – this resulted in Salman getting him onboard for Bigg Boss 16. He also spoke about missing his phone more than his family while staying in the controversial house.

Watch this video to see Abdu Rozik make all the confessions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Fade Show (@krisfadeshow)

Besides Stan and Rozik, Bigg Boss 16 also saw Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and many more fight for the4 coveted trophy. While MC Stan took the trophy, Shiv was declared the first runner-up, followed by Priyanka, Archana, and Shalin in third, fourth and fifth places.

Would you have liked to see Abdu Rozik lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy instead of MC Stan?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Archana Gautam Slams Abhishek Kumar For Lying About Ex-GF Isha Malviya, Claims He Planned To Convert Their Fake Fight Into Romance Later In The Show, “Kitna Jhoot Bologe Yaar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News