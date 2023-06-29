Popular Tajik social media star Abdu Rozik, will enter the reality streaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 as a new wildcard contestant. Abdu was previously seen in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, but quit the show mid-way owing to prior commitment and was ranked on the 11th place on the winner table.

Speaking of the opportunity of joining the now-ongoing reality show and entering the house again, Abdu said: “I’m really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can’t wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?”

Known for his quirky personality and entertaining content, Abdu Rozik will add a new twist with his presence in the reality show, adding a new flavour to the dynamics inside the house.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is streams on JioCinema, with new episodes coming daily at 9 p.m. Besides Abdu, the controversial show also sees Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Fukra Insaan, Akanksha Puri and many more.

Must Read: The Night Manager: Aditya Roy Kapur Calls Co-star Anil Kapoor ‘The Most Hard-Working Actor’, “You Keep Thinking You Need To Pull Up Your Socks…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News