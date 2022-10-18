Ali Fazal Joins The Forces For Removing Sajid Khan From Bigg Boss, Shares His Photo Getting Burnt By A Lighter

Actor Ali Fazal has called for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s eviction from the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He also shared a graphic image, where the filmmaker’s picture is being set on fire.

Many actresses and models have come forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power.

Sajid Khan has been accused of s*xual assault which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram story where he shared an image of Sajid Khan’s picture being lit on fire by a person with #MeToo written on the wrist.



Ali Fazal captioned his post: “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now.”

Ali is not the first person who wants Sajid to be ousted from the show. Previously, Sherlyn Chopra and Sona Mohapatra had voiced their opinion on Sajid’s participation in the show.

