Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia Blasts Out At Shiv Thakare For Mocking Her 'Anxiety Issues'

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare will be seen getting into an ugly spat after which the ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ breaks down in tears.

The channel Colors on its Instagram account shared a promo clip of the upcoming episode on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Bigg Boss 16 clip, Shiv Thakare is heard saying: “Accept that you made a mistake.” Following which Nimrit Ahluwalia goes into her room crying.

Moments later, Sajid Khan is heard saying that Nimrit Ahluwalia owes everyone an apology following which the actress tells the filmmaker that she has “anxiety issues”.

Not stopping there, Shiv Thakare is heard saying: “Overacting karne se kuch nahi hota”.

To which, Nimrit Ahluwalia blasts Shiv saying: “Aye overacting kisko bola?”

Are y’all watching the show yet? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 16 updates.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar Reveals What’s Inside The Luxurious Hamper – Tyaani Jewellery To Marshall Speakers & Audi Espresso Mobile – Here’s The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram