Ankita Lokhande recently made headlines when she walked on set dressed in a cassata sari. Alia Bhatt earlier wore this saree during the promotional events for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ankita looked exquisite in her blue and pink outfit with peach hues, reminiscent of Alia’s previous appearance. When photographers saw the resemblance and compared her to Alia, Ankita expressed astonishment in Marathi.

The actress denied that she was more beautiful than Alia, as claimed by the paparazzi. Alia and Ankita have a connection regarding the former’s debut film Student of the Year. While SOTY was Alia’s debut film, Ankita turned down an offer to appear in its third installment following her time on Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande’s Recent Projects & Alia Bhatt’s Film Ventures

A source recently told News18 that Ankita was considered for the title of Student of the Year 3. “She was asked if she could be a part of the SOTY series, but I’m not sure what position she was given. However, she refused the offer, and no one knows why,” the source mentioned.

Thanks to her varied undertakings, Ankita Lokhande has been creating waves in the entertainment sector lately. She proved her acting skills in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, starring alongside Randeep Hooda.

She played Savarkar’s wife, Yamunabai Savarkar in the movie, a key historical character. The film highlights Savarkar’s crucial contributions to India’s struggle for independence. The film, released on March 22, received critical acclaim both for its fascinating story and Ankita’s powerful performance.

Apart from her cinematic pursuits, Ankita has also worked with her spouse, Vicky Jain. This was on a music video called “Laa Pila De Sharaab.” The song has impressed viewers with the lead couple’s chemistry and eye-catching visuals, showcasing Ankita’s flexibility outside of the conventional acting realm.

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, keeps establishing herself as one of Bollywood’s top performers. She is currently fully committed to getting ready for her next film under the Yash Raj banner, which is a spy-verse movie starring Sharvari Wagh.

Furthermore, Alia is also starring in the film Love and War, directed by the renowned Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The star cast includes Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor and promises an exciting departure from the director’s signature period dramas. This further demonstrates Alia’s commitment to challenging and diverse roles in the film industry.

