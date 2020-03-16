Karan Johar To Make Student Of The Year 3 As A Web Series?

Director Karan Johar is in the headlines these days for both his magnum opus Takht and the next installment of his much talked about franchise Student Of The Year. While there is no confirmation if it is happening, but the industry grapevine has it that the filmmaker is keen on turning SOTY to a web series and below are all the details.

Karan Johar ventured into the web space recently by announcing the digital wing of his production house named Dharmatic. The filmmaker who has seen the release of two web projects is reportedly aiming to make his hit franchise Student Of The Year’s second sequel into a web series.

If the report in Filmibeat is to be believed, the filmmaker has roped in Good Newwz fame director Raj Mehta as the creative head. It is also being said that Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F is being considered as the lead. Alaya recently made her acting debut alongside Said Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman.

It was recently when rumours had that Karan was keen on casting Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz in his mind. Later the filmmaker cleared the air around it and denied the same.

Meanwhile, Karan is busy shaping his magnum opus Takht right now. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ani; Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is aiming for a December 24, 2021 release.

