Karan Johar Answers Why Is He Making Takht When “Islamophobia Is At Its Peak In The Country”

Today, Karan Johar launched the trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The event was held in Mumbai and also saw the presence of Bhoot director Bhanu Pratap Singh along with one of the producers, Shashank Khaitan. On Saturday, KJo shared the release date announcement of his next directorial Takht which received a rave response.

After trying out the horror genre with Ghost Stories, Karan Johar is all set to direct the period drama ‘Takht’. This is set during the Mughal era and based on the story of Aurangzeb and Dara Sikoh. Today, at the trailer launch of Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, the Padma Shri award winner was asked by a reporter about making a film like this at times when Islamophobia is at its peak in the country.

Karan Johar told the reporters, “My dear, you are talking to a filmmaker who has directed a film called ‘My Name Is Khan’. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That’s something I believe as a human being, as a citizen of this great country and generally as a world citizen.”

He added, “Sensitivity is to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of. Also, Takht is not a story I wrote, history wrote that story. I’m only telling it.”.

Watch the video below:

Takht has a stellar ensemble cast which consists of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release during Christmas 2021.

