Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Records 2nd Best 4th Weekend Of All Time, Surpasses All The 300 Crores Grossers

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office: After a stunning 3-week run, Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan starrer continued to dominate even in the 4th weekend. It looked like the film has finally started slowing down but No! Tanhaji collected 2.77 crores on 4th Friday, took a big leap and added another 4.48 crores on Saturday and then earned 6.28 crores on Sunday.

Despite being in the 4th weekend, the film collected 13.53 crores which is more than 1st weekend total of Jawaani Jaaneman (12.83 crores). Now, that’s one hell of a trending.

Apart from all this, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has recorded 2nd best 4th weekend of All Time. The 4th weekend numbers of Tanhaji are only short of Uri: The Surgical Strike which collected 18.94 crores as it was released during a similar time last year. All other Bollywood biggies and 300 crores grossers from Dangal to Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected lesser than Tanhaji in the 4th weekend.

Have a look at the Top 10 4th weekends of All Time:

1) Uri: The Surgical Strike: 18.94 crores

2) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 13.53 crores

3) Kabir Singh: 10.34 crores

4) 3 Idiots: 10.25 crores

5) Dangal: 10.24 crores

6) Padmaavat: 8.75 crores

7) PK: 8.65 crores

8) Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 7.69 crores

9) Tiger Zinda Hai: 6.85 crores

10) Sanju: 6.75 crores

The total business of the film so far is 251.40 crores and it will cross the 260 crores mark by the end of next weekend.

Also starring Kajol & Sharad Kelkar, Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the cinemas on January 10, 2020.

