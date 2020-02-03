Hui Malang OUT! Disha Patani’s Jaw-Dropping Moves Oomphs Up The Song

Malang is all set to hit the screens later this week and the audience is extremely excited as the team has kept the hype with the songs, posters, and of course the trailer. The makers have now released the latest Disha Patani song from the movie titled ‘Hui Malang’.

Taking to their social media the team shared, “Unleash Your #Malang Side With #HuiMalang! Song out now. #4DaysForMalang #7FebWithMalang @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu @mohit11481 @AseesKaur @vedsharmamusic @kunaalvermaa77 @writerharsh @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar.”

The new song, Hui Malang stars Disha Patani and the actress hasn’t left a chance to flaunt her sensual body and looks extremely stunning. The song is groovy and it could top the playlist of many in days to come.

Asees Kaur has sung the song and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The music is given by Raju Singh, Kunal Mehta, Charan Singh Pathania & Abin Thomas.

Malang is all set to hit the screens later this week on 7th February 2020. The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

