Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Beats Paras Chhabra To Achieve THIS Feat!

Rashami Desai’s Bigg Boss 13 journey has been full of ups and downs, twists and turns. But off late, Rashami has been seen on an all-time high! From performing her best in tasks to standing up strong for herself and her teammates, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has established her spot as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

A latest poll was conducted on the Twitter app of Voot, called Asli Fans. The poll had been conducted to check the popularity of each contestant among their respective fans. The poll was divided into four portions, with a showdown between two contestants in one picture. Arti Singh was pitted against Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma against Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill against Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai against Paras Chhabra.

The poll was on until 6 PM yesterday, and Rashami’s fandom flooded the comment section with love and support messages for her, beating Paras Chhabra, and surpassing the comment count of all the other contestant posts. The final count of the comments was over a whopping 251 thousand, proving Rashami Desai’s fanbase as the highest!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!