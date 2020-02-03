Rakul Preet Singh’s Filmfare Attire Highly Inspired From Alia Bhatt’s Golden High Slit Dress?

Rakul Preet Singh has been giving major fashion goals, over the past year. Be it her saree or her one-piece attires, the De De Pyaar De actress has been a major fashionista and it’s all the notes worth taking. However, this time seems to be a little disappointing as Rakul’s Filmfare Awards’ look seems to be highly inspired by Alia Bhatt’s from Vogue Beauty Awards from last year.

Last year, during the Vogue Beauty Awards, Alia Bhatt opted for a silver sheer gown, which went sleeveless from one side and had long layered sleeves from another. The outfit consisted of a single-sided boat neck, along with thigh-high slit. The Takht actress paired her shimmery gown with silver heels, messy ponytail and minimal jewellery on the fingers.





On the other hand, Rakul’s metallic grey piece witnessed a one-sided sleeve that runs along trail, along with a knot detailing across the waist and thigh-high slit. She too complemented her look with slicked back messy ponytail, black heels and nude makeup.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s look below:





Moreover, one can even notice the back being revealed from one half, and completely covering from the other side with the layers of the trail. Such uncanny resemblance, too hard to believe, given the fact that the designers are different too!

Meanwhile, the recent event witnessed various divas starting from Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi amongst others gracing the red carpet and putting their best style game forward.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!