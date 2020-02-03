THIS Bollywood Actress Is Cricketer’s Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s Favourite

Shraddha Kapoor has a fan following not only across the nation but the biggies from the other prominent industries also love the actress for her great work in the B-town. And this time. It is none other than the other favourite of the nation- cricket. More than that, it is this fast-bowler who is in awe of the beauty, Shraddha Kapoor!

Indian fast bowler Bhuvaneshwar Kumar expressed in a recent interview that he admires Shraddha Kapoor for her body of work. When asked about his favourite actress, Bhuvneshwar rapidly responded, “My favourite actress is Shraddha Kapoor”.

No wonder that the fandom of Shraddha Kapoor sees no boundary and this recent incident is the testimony of the same. Recently, the actress wrapped up her shooting schedule for Baaghi 3 and celebrated with the entire team.

The actress had an amazing 2019 with films like Saaho and Chhichhore and the new year seems no less as Street Dancer 3D has garnered immense appreciation and all are excited to see the actress in Baaghi 3 next.

Shraddha has always experimented with different characters and continues to win us with her versatility. The constant love and support of her fans keep the actress going. The actress never fails in slipping in some time for the fans and makes sure to meets them.

On the work front, Shraddha’s “Street Dancer 3D” co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D’Souza released this month and the actress will next be seen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.

