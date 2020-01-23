Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff & Jackie Shroff To FINALLY Come Together On Screen; Sajid Nadiadwala Reveals Interesting Scoop

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 has made a huge buzz since the very inception and the film is already an anticipated one for the fans of the franchise. What if we tell you that the film is bringing together Tiger and father Jackie Shroff together onscreen for the first time?

Yes, you read it right. The father and son duo will be making their first-ever appearance together in Baaghi. Confirming the news is producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself.

In a chat Mumbai Mirror Sajid said, “Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his Hero, father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations, but no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical that they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence. Ahmed and I feel the storyline required Jackie to be a part of the film and our visions matched because it’s a pivotal role.”

According to the reports, Jackie has a limited role and will be shooting for the film in a five days long schedule. The actor will be playing a cop and father to Riteish and Tiger. While Tiger is the lead, Riteish plays the antagonist.

Tiger meanwhile has been giving insights from the sets of Baaghi and has geared up his fans for a high notched action drama. Directed by Ahmed Khan and also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande is aiming for a March 2020 release.

