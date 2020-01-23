The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn Claims Kapil Takes Most Profits Home; Archana Puran Singh Agrees!

Ajay Devgn has been basking in the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in leads. The actor, while promoting his film recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, along with his wife and the duo along with the host Kapil Sharma had a gala time. But it is the profits of the comedy show that’s grabbing the eyeballs currently, and below is all the scoop you need.

The makers shared an uncensored video a day ago which witnesses Kapil mocking Ajay for the multiple tasks he does. He could be heard saying, “Y’all have always seen Ajay sir acting in films, or at most, y’all know he’s a producer but let me tell you, he’s an actor, producer, director, he writes, does voiceovers, dubs, and even is a part of ad commercials. He has a company that works on visual effects and he also owns theatres. But we’ve heard the motto ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’ but have you made your own motto of ‘apna hi saath, apna vikaas’.

To this, the Singham actor answers, “You tell me one thing, The Kapil Sharma Show has completed 103 episodes. Did you let anyone come at this position? You’re also sticking to it, right?” As the audience bursts into laughter, Ajay further asks Kapil to why isn’t he doing better for others?

Adding onto the banter, special guest Archana Puran Singh adds that he charges so much, that there’s very little left for the rest of the team members.

Meanwhile, recently in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Krushna Abhishek spoke about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return to the show and said, “Pata nahi, mera toh Sidhu ji se bada pyaar hai. Jo kuch bhi chize hui, agar mai usko side me karu toh we respect him and really love him. Pata nahi mujhe, wo Channel ka call hai ki Sidhu ji kab aayenge but we’re having good fun with Archana ji. Hum (me, Kapil and Bharti Singh) Archana ji ko 12 saal se jaante hai. Ek sath comedy show chala rahe hai jo choti chiz nahi hai.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!