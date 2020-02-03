Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Records Slightly Better Opening Than Day 1

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: After a slow start, Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman picked up on the following days of the weekend. Although the word-of-mouth is decent, the growth was a sort of limited as it is primarily fetching footfalls from metros in which the business has been divided by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D and Panga.

Jawaani Jaaneman made 12.83 crores in its opening weekend and talking about day 4 i.e. today, the film has recorded the occupancy of 11-13% for the morning shows across the country. It is slightly better to 10-12% of the opening day. Considering it’s a normal working day, the growth will be limited during the evening and night shows but the film has every possible chance of pulling off a stable day, little less than opening day.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman released on 31st January 2020.

Meanwhile, on the release day, director Nitin Kakkar expressed that he is keen that the audience watches his film with a new perspective.

“Once I am done with the making of the film, I leave it to the audience. I am more interested to see how the audience gives life to the film, how they watch the story with their perspective. That is the job of a filmmaker…on the one hand, I want the audience to love the film in the theatre and also an archival value so that after five years, they revisit the film and love it again!” Nitin told IANS.

