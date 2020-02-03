Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With Tanhaji Director Om Raut For His First Action Drama

Kartik Aaryan is in the best phase of his career with an amazing lineup and a massive fan following. The actor after impressing his fans with comedy and romance is all set to venture into action. Grapevine has that the actor has signed an action drama with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut and below are all the details you would want to know.

The actor is right now gearing up for the release of his next with Sara Ali Khan titled Love Aaj Kal. Meanwhile, according to a report in Pinkvilla Kartik has already signed his next film. It is an action-drama and the first for the actor. The film will be helmed by Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji director Om Raut.

While there is no confirmation from either side the gossip id that the makers are on a hunt to find a leading lady for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor and film might be announced once everything falls into place.

For the unversed, Om is a hit name in Marathi film industry and the director made his debut in Bollywood on a brilliant note with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali KHan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His maiden Bollywood film based on the Maratha Warrior Tanaji Malusare. The film which is still strong at the big screen has already entered the 200 crore club.

Kartik on the other hand has films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Love Aaj Kal and many speculated projects to his name.

