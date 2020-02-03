World Famous Lover Update: Trailer Of Vijay Deverkonda’s Romantic Drama To Release On THIS Date

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover has been making buzz from the past few weeks following its posters, teaser, and its first two songs. The film which happens to be one of the biggest releases of the year in Tollywood has four actresses in the lead-in the form of Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite.

Post garnering overwhelming responses for the first two tracks My Love and Boggu Ganilo, from Valentine’s release, Vijay yesterday took to his Twitter handle to announce the release date of the film’s trailer.

The Telugu star along with a brand new poster from the film tweeted: “World 1 – Small town love story. #WorldFamousLover This Valentine’s Day – Feb14th. Trailer on Feb 6th.”

World 1 – Small town love story.#WorldFamousLover

This Valentine's Day – Feb14th. Trailer on Feb 6th. pic.twitter.com/0FLpSnNFvM — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 2, 2020

Talking about the brand new poster, it features Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh. The actor duo can be seen in a not so pleasant mood. On one side where Aishwarya is seen donned in a saree with a sad expression, on the other side Vijay can be seen all pissed off on his bike dressed in coal miner uniform heading to his work with a newspaper tucked behind his shirt.

More about World Famous Lover, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is an anthology romantic drama film. The film which went on floors in late 2018 was wrapped late last year. The Kranthi Madhav directorial has been shot in multiple parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with some crucial portions in France.

The romantic drama is been bankrolled by K A Vallabha and KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials banner.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will hit big screens on 14th February which is also Valentine’s day.

