Tanhaji Box Office (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn BEATS Akshay Kumar’s Highest Grosser & 3 Other Movies

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior expectedly picked up the pace during its 4th weekend and performed much better than other major releases present in theatres. The period drama crossed the 250 crore milestone in style and continued the winning streak in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners list.

At the end of its 24 days theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has accumulated 296.65 crores gross (251.40 crores nett) in India. Also, as per the last update, the film has made 35 crores gross in the overseas market. The worldwide total of this Ajay Devgn starrer stands at 331.65 crores gross. In the due course, it has crossed Akshay Kumar’s highest worldwide grosser Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores) and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores), Bharat (323.03 crores) in the aforementioned list.

Check out the complete list below:

In a couple of days, Tanhaji will go past the lifetime of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is over the moon, what with his latest release “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” enjoying tremendous success at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

He said, “So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!,” reports IANS.

