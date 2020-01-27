Love Aaj Kal Star Kartik Aaryan Becomes The Face Of A Popular Shaving Brand

Popular men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador, it said Monday.

“I love to experiment with my looks and I look forward to working with the team in building a brand that helps men look their best,” Kartik said.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s shaving and facial grooming range.

“Kartik’s boyish good looks have made him a heartthrob of India and have overshadowed many peers of his generation. Kartik embodies the spirit of a young, feisty startup – he is self-made in an industry where it is rare, has garnered fanfare based on his talent alone. His appeal among the younger audience is exceptional,” the brand said in a statement.

Launched in 2016, the premium brand is into skin, beard and bath categories. It aims to become an Rs 100 crore brand by next year, it said.

