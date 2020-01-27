WHAT! Deepika Padukone To Be A Part Of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4?

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have been the talk of the town ever since pictures of the duo for a party have been going viral on the internet. By now, it is a known fact that the duo will soon be seen in a film together and the film is no other than Krrish 4!

Yes, you read that! While there had been speculations about Hrithik and DP collaborating for the Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty, it is not being reported that Deepika has been approached to play the female lead in Hrithik Roshan’s much loved super hero franchise, Krrish 4.

A certain source has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “It is almost certain that Priyanka Chopra Jonas who played the female lead with Hrithik Roshan in the previous Krrish films, won’t be back in the fourth segment. Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan are keen to rope Deepika Padukone in. But the role would have to justify her presence. Only then would she agree to get into the franchise.”

While there has been no official confirmation about the same from neither the actors nor the makers, these speculations have certainly got Deepika and Hrithik fans excited for the collaboration. On the professional front, Hrithik is basking in the success of his back to back releases with Super 30 and WAR. Deepika, on the other hand, has been critically appreciated for her performance in her last release, Chhapaak, based on the life of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Do let us know how excited are you for a film starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan?

