With less than 24 hours remaining for Bigg Boss 17 finale, the excitement has already reached its peak. The controversial house currently has its top 5 contestants- Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. In the past weeks, we have seen contestants like Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain. Ahead of the big day, the ratings of the contestants are out, and you already know who has topped the list.

Amongst the top 5 contestants, it is being reported that Arun Mashettey will take up the bag full of money and exit from the show. On the other hand, Munawar, Abhishek, and Mannara are said to be in the top 3. Scroll down for details.

Recently, Ormax Media took to social media to drop the list of ‘Most Popular Bigg Boss Contestants,’ and it is everyone’s favorite, Munawar Faruqui who has topped the list. The comedian is followed by Ankita Lokhande, who took the second spot. The third, fourth, and fifth positions were taken by Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey, respectively. Well, Munawar had surely won many hearts. Ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, his Instagram has witnessed a huge spike in followers, which currently stands at 11 million.

Soon after the tweet surfaced on the web, Bigg Boss’s production Endemol Shine India shared the same on their Instagram stories. Reacting to the ratings, a user wrote, “Munawar is Winning,” while another said, “They will make Ankita winner.”

Final Ormax rankings, The dominance of #MunawarFaruqui on #BiggBoss17. Week 1 to week 15 No. 1. pic.twitter.com/mN3r7NCGyM — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 27, 2024

A third one commented, “Phir bhi trophy kisi or ko dene ka plan hai makers ka ye kaisa game h ab show ka name change hona chahiye kyuki ab pahle wala big boss nhi rha ab bas sirf makers jisko chahte hai wohi jit ta hai.” Another comment reads, “OG Rapper @talhahanjum adds his voice to the Munawar support! Talha urges everyone to vote for Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss.”

Another user wrote, “Congratulations for munawar for this domination and creating a history in the biggboss for from 1st week to last week is top #MunawarFaruqui”

Meanwhile, in the grand finale, all the contestants will be seen giving a dazzling performance. In the latest update, The Khabir tweeted that Ayesha Khan refused to perform with Munawar Faruqui on the grand finale, and makers have yet to decide on a song for her performance.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale will air on Colors from 6PM to 12AM, tomorrow, i.e., Jan 28.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Voting Trends: With 397% Higher Votes, “Munawar Faruqui BB Jeet Chuka Hai!” Abhishek Kumar Stands At #2 With Ankita Lokhande Slipping At The Last Position

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News