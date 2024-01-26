When this season started, who would’ve even thought that Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar would be the top 2 favorites standing tall in the Bigg Boss 17 finale? Not just that, they reached here by being friends. Yes, they went against each other at times, but that’s what the format of the show demands.

Many felt shocked when popular contestants like Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain got eliminated, and Arun Mashettey made it to the finale week. But, he has reached here with the support of a neutral audience, which doesn’t belong to any fan base.

Mannara Chopra was destined to reach the finale, which was clear from the first minute of Bigg Boss 17. From the makers & even Salman Khan being biased towards her to get special treatment at every juncture of the show. If there’s one contestant who was always predicted to reach the end, it has to be Mannara.

Abhishek Kumar got the fame throughout the show, and now he’s the hottest contestant in the race to win Bigg Boss 17 after Munawar Faruqui. Out of the top 5, many are trying to guess who will reach the top 3. We’re here to help you predict that, and it’s based on the logical analysis.

In the last two episodes of Bigg Boss 17, we saw contestants going through their journey on the show along with the fans. Munawar Faruqui’s journey video showcased how he has cleverly stepped up to reach the finale using his ‘brain.’ Abhishek Kumar’s aggression has been the trait he’s known for since the start. Post his slapgate controversy with Samarth Jurel; he started getting more support from the audience as the aggression turned into his ‘strength.’ At the same time, Mannara’s journey has been portrayed as she follows her ‘heart,’ making all the dumb decisions.

If you think of it, the format of the show screamed ‘Dil, Dimaag & Dum’ since the start being the three parts of the house. And who better than these three to portray these three parts of the house – Munawar Faruqui for Dimaag, Abhishek Kumar for Dum & Mannara Chopra for Dil. By this, Bigg Boss 17 top 3 contestants will be these three.

