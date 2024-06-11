The countdown is on for a momentous occasion in the Khan household! Aamir Khan is gearing up to celebrate his beloved Ammi, Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday in grand style. June 13th is set to be a day filled with immense joy and togetherness, as Khan has planned a grand celebration for his mother.

Aamir is orchestrating a large family reunion to make this milestone birthday truly unforgettable. Over 200 family members and close friends, spread across various cities in India, will be flown in especially for the occasion. It’s a testament to the love and respect Aamir’s Ammi commands that people from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and beyond will be making the journey to celebrate with her. Aamir Khan‘s residence in Mumbai will be transformed into a hub of warmth and merriment as everyone gathers to honour this remarkable woman.

The excitement surrounding the celebration is particularly high as it comes after a period of concern for Zeenat Hussain’s health. A source close to Aamir revealed, “She hasn’t been feeling well for over a year, but thankfully she’s recovered and doing much better now. This reunion allows everyone to come together, express their love, and shower her with good wishes on this special day.”

The deep bond between Aamir and his Ammi is well-known throughout the industry. He has always cherished her presence and her influence in his life. Her approval has been a guiding light in his career, with Aamir often seeking her feedback on scripts and film projects.

Zeenat Hussain‘s role extends beyond being a mother; she’s a pillar of support, a confidante, and a source of unwavering encouragement. Aamir even kept a promise close to his heart by fulfilling her lifelong dream of performing the holy Haj pilgrimage at Mecca. Furthermore, his decision to take a break from acting stemmed partly from his desire to dedicate time and attention to his Ammi’s well-being.

With such a loving son orchestrating the festivities and a large, adoring family gathering, there’s no doubt that Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday will be a celebration overflowing with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

