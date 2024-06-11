Salman Khan is revamping his artist-era and selling his paintings for the first time. Khan, a renowned actor in the Indian film industry, has an artistic side that few people know about — his love for painting. This passion for art has been a deeply personal pursuit for the Bollywood star, which he has quietly nurtured over the years. Nevertheless, Salman discovers solace and creative expression in his paintings despite his busy schedule and many film commitments.

His paintings often involve vibrant colors combined with deep themes, thus revealing his unique views on life, which are depicted in fine detail. Indeed, this hobby, which was initially used as a private escape from the spotlight, is now an integral aspect of Khan’s personality, one which resonates with fans who appreciate more than just acting.

Salman Khan’s journey into the world of painting started as a way to relax and think about himself alone, but soon, those around him saw how talented he was. Friends and relatives have often praised his effort, thereby urging him to share it with other people. While he has always kept his love of art and painting just for his private collection. He has shared a few glimpses of his artwork on the big screen.

Over the years, Salman Khan has given his fans a glimpse into his artistic side through various appearances on live television. Using both brushes and finger painting techniques, he has demonstrated an impressive ability to create captivating artwork, surprising many with his hidden talent. Despite this public display of his artistic prowess, Salman has always kept his creations private, never putting any of his artwork up for sale—until now.

Salman Khan just announced that his first artwork will be available for purchase after a week. Therefore, lovers of fine arts now have access to part of Unity 1 at the lowest price possible.

Exciting news! My first art piece, “Unity 1,” will be available for sale in 7 days on @artfiglobal Don’t miss your chance to own a part of this special painting. Click the link to learn more about the artwork, and get ready to grab your favorite fractions!… pic.twitter.com/8J08sp8HCV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 8, 2024

Khan is partnering with Artfi Company to take care of this pioneering sales event regarding their up-to-date sales model. Their innovations have made the purchasing process easier than ever before, ensuring that anyone can get their own piece of the picture.

Fans are eager to put their bid on Dabangg Khan’s painting and take it home. On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar.

