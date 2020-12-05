Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale, and it looks like the makers want to make sure that this season ends on a great note. Maybe that is why the house is all set to welcome new guests in the form of six challengers. One of the six guests is going to be Rakhi Sawant who was also seen in season 1 as a contestant. Along with her will be Kashmera Shah who will also enter the show.

Advertisement

Both of them will be seen entering the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and a promo video showed that Rakhi would leave no stone unturned in bringing some much-needed entertainment to the show.

Advertisement

The promo for Saturday’s episode opened with the contestants rehearsing a dance performance for the upcoming finale. Host Salman Khan then welcomed Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Vikas Gupta as one of the challengers. He came wearing a mask as a precautionary measure. Salman asked him to define some of the Bigg Boss contestants in one word. He defined Rahul Vaidya as Kabir Singh, Eijaz Khan as ‘naughty’ and Nikki Tamboli as ‘fake banter’.

Salman then welcomed another challenger, Rakhi Sawant, and asked her about her plans for the show. She said that she only knows how to entertain audiences and called herself a real entertainment. She then went on to perform a dance act with another challenger, Bigg Boss 2 contestant Rahul Mahajan. However, Rakhi’s happiness was short-lived as she got to meet another challenger, Kashmera Shah. Rakhi seemed to be disappointed.

Rakhi was shocked and was seen yelling on top of her voice, “Arrey tu yahan kaise?” Even Kashmera was not so happy looking at her. Rakhi even went on in a complaining tone to Bigg Boss saying, “Main Samosa to ye vada hai kya?” This even cracked Salman Khan. Check out the video below:

Bigg Boss 14 promo ended with a glimpse of the upcoming evictions, which will see one or two of the current contestants leave the Bigg Boss house. Eijaz has already won the immunity stone and is one of the finalists.

How excited are you to watch Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah’s banter in the Bigg Boss house?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: After Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya Gets Evicted; Netizens React “Ab TRP Jitni Thi Woh Bhi Zero Ho Jayegi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube