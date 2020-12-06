Former Bigg Boss contestants Diandra Soares and Kamya Panjabi have shared screenshots of vulgar and abusive comments they have been receiving on social media. They are reportedly taking legal action against the trolls.

Advertisement

“Hey, ab aajao??? Come into my DM’S & ON MY TIMELINE TO THREATEN ME !!!! These are msgs I’ve received from some fan clubs. Each and everyone screenshot and REPORTED TO CYBERCRIME !!!!!! check out the results in pic 4 & 5. @shubhamcybercop thank you so so much for your prompt action!!!!” wrote Diandra on Instagram.

Advertisement

“These are just a few, I’ve reported ALL the DM’S and msgs I’ve got on all social media platforms!!!! Each and every single comment or DM. SO get your sasta vakeel’s ready, you will need them to bail you out soon,” Diandra Soares added.

Diandra Soares also posted screenshots of several abusive messages, which apparently kept coming even after her decision to file a complaint.

Kamya agreed with Diandra. “Bang on! I m doing the same now! Reporting all the abusive DMs n comments to @cyber @MahaCyber1 @CybercrimeCID @StaySafeOnline Heres the one to start with..!!! Get ready you trolls!” she tweeted.

Bang on! I m doin the same now! Reporting all the abusive dms n comments to @cyber @MahaCyber1 @CybercrimeCID @StaySafeOnline

Heres the one to start with..!!!

Get ready you trolls! https://t.co/AlpvADa27Q pic.twitter.com/2Evn1qs2IG — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 4, 2020

Kamya Punjabi was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 while Diandra Soares was a housemate on the reality show in season eight.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Once Accused Sunil Grover Lying About Not Calling Him When He Had Called Him ‘More Than 100 Times’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube