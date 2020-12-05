Mahabharat’s Arjuna AKA Firoz Khan’s Son Jibraan Khan (From K3G) Looks Like His Spitting Image

Remember the lil munchkin who played Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Jibraan Khan is all grown up and unrecognisable as well. However, he is ageing to look like a spitting image of his father, Firoz Khan. Known for his portrayal of Arjuna, Firoz rose to fame with Mahabharat.

In few of his recent stills, Jibraan looks exactly like his father, and that’s undoubtedly a delightful comparison to make. He recently shared his birthday picture which he captioned as, “No Place I’d rather be …. #NameDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe.”

Check out one of the photos in which he looks like his father Firoz Khan:

In his recent interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “This industry as good as it is, is also very brutal. But to get something on your own merit is wonderful. My father played Arjun in Mahabharat, he is the reason why I branched out into acting as a kid. I did ads and then acting. It took my three years to get a good film to assist on, that was Brahmastra, and that was again on my merit. Even now, it is my own struggle, so I am liking it,” he’d told Pinkvilla earlier this year.

On still getting recognised for K3G, Jibraan said, “Yes, I won’t lie about that. It does happen. I think the respect I get during auditions, is because of the work I have done in the past, and from all of that K3G comes out the best. Wherever I go, it is still the patent question, how was it working on K3G. I don’t get bored answering it, but I think it is high time I need a new identity.”

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also featured Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others, besides Shah Rukh and Kajol. It released to major box office success in 2001.”

