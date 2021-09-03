Advertisement

Rahul Mahajan is one of the popular faces in Indian television. He is the son of a famous BJP politician, late Pramod Mahajan. He is well known for his appearance in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 2 in 2008. He was a finalist on the show.

Apart from Bigg Boss, he also had a Swayamvar show titled Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega, which was a sequel of Rakhi Sawant Ka Swayamwar. 17 girls participated in the show, competing to charm their way to get married to Rahul. In the end, Dimpy Ganguly emerged victoriously and ultimately got married to him.

While many suspected that the Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega was scripted and staged, the story of Dimpy and Rahul seemed to be one like that of a fairy-tale. However, their fairy tale love story did not last long as reports of friction between them began to surface.

Dimpy Ganguly finally left Rahul Mahajan’s house with bruise marks all over the body, vowing never to return. She later spoke about the domestic violence she endured at the hands of him during a conversation with Mumbai Mirror. She said, “Rahul beat her up early on Thursday morning after waking her up to know the contents of a message that had just beeped on her phone. Since the phone had the key-pad lock on, Rahul was unable to operate it.”

She further alleged that the problems started after her insistence on appearing for her second-year exam. The reality TV star was not happy with her trips to Kolkata for the same. She said that whenever he would get angry, he would get physical. Dimpy Ganguly said, “One such fight got so out of hand that I had to call my mother-in-law. Later he was angry that I had involved his mother in the affair.”

The publication reported, “The bruises on her thighs, hands, and forehead were raw, throbbing. She feared for her life, her father’s life, who was at that very moment sitting with the man who had been beating her up.” At one point, Rahul Mahajan pointed a gun at her, as per the report. Dimpy said, “He is a nice guy, but when he loses it, there is no telling what he might do.”

While Rahul continues to refuse any such incident on his part and ensuring everything to be normal, Dimpy later got married to Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy.

