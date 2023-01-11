Tunisha Sharma’s untimely death sent shock waves to the nation. The 20 -year -old actress was a popular name in the industry. The actress who committed suicide on December 24, 2022, is survived by her mother. The case is currently being investigated and every day new details are coming in.

After the actress passed away on December 24 on the sets of Ali Baba Dastaan -E – Kabul, her mysterious death went on to become a major controversy. Tunisha’s mother blamed her alleged boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan for her death – who happens to be in police custody. With a lot of shocking details coming in, Tunisha Sharma’s death case has taken another twist after accused Sheezan claimed that the late actress had joined Tinder post their breakup. Scroll down to read the details.

According to reports, accused Sheezan Khan on Monday claimed that his co-star Tunisha Sharma had joined the dating app, Tinder after they parted ways. During the bail application, Sheezan’s lawyer claimed that Tuinsha had contacted another person, Ali, and even had a 15 -minute video chat with him before taking the bold step. However, Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma denied all the allegations and during a conversation with Bombay Times, she said, “Tunisha had called me and said that she was meeting Ali, her gym trainer from past three years. They were just friends and met thrice in December. Ab sab Ali ki galti ho gyi.”

Reacting to the allegations, Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma has said, “ Ali was Tunisha’s gym trainer and had known the late actress for many years. Post her breakup with Sheezan, when she saw Ali on the dating app, they connected and exchanged numbers.” He further added that Tunisha always kept family members in the loop whenever she went out with Ali.

After Tunisha Sharma’s death families of the late actress and Sheezan Khan have been leveling allegations against one another and every day new details are coming in.

