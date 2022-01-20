Kili Paul has come to be one of the most famous Tanzanian dancers and Instagram influencers to date. The content creator is quite active on his social media account, uploading different trending content to entertain his fans. Recently he uploaded a reel that featured him dancing to the song Gali Gali from KGF Chapter One starring South actor Yash. Check out the details below.

For the unversed, the content creator is quite famous for his unique dance choreography on various songs. His Instagram account is a mix of both, dance videos along with a few different reels in which he mimics famous dialogues to entertain his fans.

Coming back to the topic, recently Kili Paul, on his Instagram account, shared a reel that showed him dancing to the special number Gali Gali which had featured famous actress Mouni Roy in it. It is to be noted that the song belongs to super hit South movie KGF which starred actor Yash in the lead role. Well, Kili appears in full energy while executing his dance moves, and his fans just can’t get enough of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Showering love all over Kili Paul’s viral reel, one user commented, “Hope soon Hollywood or bollywood approach you,” followed by hands up emoji. Another user wrote, “Woww….(with a heart emoji) that’s really a proud movement for me as an Indian that you listen our songs and love it….,” followed by a satisfied face emoji. One user stated, “Sick moves @kili_paul,” followed by a heart faced emoji. While one user wrote, “Nice act bro!” followed by a heart faced emoji, another user wrote, “Big fan bro,” followed by multiple heart-faced emojis.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Kili has shared a reel that was inspired by Bollywood. The content creator had recently uploaded a video where he was seen lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue from the movie Pushpa. Apart from this, the artist was also seen showcasing his moves on Pushpa’s iconic dance number Oo Antava, which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

What do you think about Kili Paul’s version of Gali Gali? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

