Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge starrer Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in 2020 and became a blockbuster. The Hindi remake of the film, Shehzada – starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is in the making but the makers are facing a hurdle. Paresh Rawal, who plays an important role now opens up about it.

The makers of the Telugu film announced the Hindi dubbed version will release in theatres on January 26. While fans of the Telugu superstar are excited to hear this news, the 66-year-old veteran actor is shocked to hear it. Scroll down to know more.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada will see Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles while Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are playing the lead in the film. During a conversation with India Today, the veteran actor spoke about how the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will affect the business of Shehzada.

He said, “Frankly, I’m shocked by this news. And yes, this can affect the business of Shehzada, but since Kartik [Aaryan] has a loyal fan following and his popularity is huge, it should definitely work in our favour. Moreover, our Hindi version (Shehzada) compared to the South one is much more refined, if I can say that. The sets are fantastic, the house we shot in Delhi is beautiful, the overall production value of the film is very good. It is handled in a different way catering to our audience. So this release should not affect Shehzada.”

Paresh Rawal further said, “But given the situation, we are in currently, when everything is available at the click of a button, is it wise to make remakes. One will have to be very careful when they make the contract. Till we exhaust our run, we will not dub it in Hindi, that has to be taken care of. Otherwise, there is no use in making these films, when people are investing a lot, in terms of money, time and careers are also at stake. So in that case, one will have to be watchful about it.”

The veteran actor also pointed out how South actors are emerging big in Bollywood. “Right now, Allu Arjun is a huge star especially after Pushpa: the Rise. I heard the Hindi version of Pushpa made some Rs 100 crore. His popularity is at its peak right now, which is great. Having said that, the South stars have become our Hindi heroes now. They are more or almost equal and powerful than our Bollywood heroes today. And in this situation, when they do Hindi dub of their film, it will be not good for our films. But let’s hope for the best,” Paresh Rawal said.

