It is not a hidden fact that Deepika Padukone’s glimpse was shown as Amrita, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva, in the 2022 film Brahmastra. The actress will most likely make an appearance in the sequel of the film, wherein her character is likely to have an integral part to play. However, according to the latest development, the actress is now set to essay the role of another star kid’s mother. We are talking about none other than Suhana Khan. Yes, you heard that right! The actress will play have a cameo appearance as Suhana’s mother in the thriller flick King which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role.

According to an exclusive report in Peeping Moon, director Siddharth Anand has roped in Deepika Padukone for an extended cameo in King. However, her character will have an important part to play in the storyline. The report further suggests that both Siddharth and Shah Rukh Khan were keen on having the Piku actress onboard for the movie, and she readily agreed to the same.

Interestingly, this will mark Deepika Padukone’s sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in King, and the audience will once again see the blockbuster duo weave magic onscreen. We are also excited to witness whether this cameo performance of Deepika will recreate the same magic as her role in Jawan did. The actress was seen in a cameo role, playing Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh)’s wife Aishwarya. Her character brought an emotional element to the movie and had a strong impact. This also marks the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress’ first project announcement ever since she embraced motherhood in September last year.

King is said to be based on the 1994 French film, Léon: The Professional. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a unique avatar playing an assassin in King. The film was earlier supposed to be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It furthermore stars Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist. It is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Productions.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Sharmila Tagore Was Relieved About Doing Fewer Films With Rajesh Khanna: “We Could Never Finish In Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News