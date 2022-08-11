Kardashians have taken over the world and how. It doesn’t matter if you love them or hate them but you certainly can’t ignore them. They have taken the fashion industry a notch higher globally and people across the world follow them. From Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor to Disha Patani, we know Bollywood actresses who love the Kardashian’s closet a little too much and their style is often inspired by them. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Disha wore a gold-to-silver shimmery dress by Manish Malhotra boasting her cleavage while looking sultry in the same. Scroll below to check out her pictures.

Disha is really popular on social media with over 52 million followers on Instagram. That’s a huge number, isn’t it? From fitness to fashion, we love the kind of content she posts on the photo-sharing site and well, often responsible for raising the temperature. Haha!

Talking about her ultra-deep V neck gold-to-silver shimmer dress by Manish Malhotra, Disha Patani oozed the oomph in the same. The dress boasted her curvy figure as she flaunted her cleavage in it while looking gorgeous as ever.

For makeup, the Baaghi actress went bold on the eyes with smokey hues and nude lips. She accessorised the look with a clutch bag and donned matching heels to finish off her look.

Disha Patani kept her tresses open with a messy side look and waves at the length.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she a stunner? We are obsessed with her style profile.

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani donning a short gold-to-silver dress by Manish Malhotra? Tell us in the space below.

