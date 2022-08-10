Kareena Kapoor Khan turned desi girl from the premiere night of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. For been in the making for years now, the film, which is headlined by Aamir Khan, will finally see the light of the day tomorrow. Since early this year, the makers of LSC have been trying to release the film. Laal Singh Chaddha was first scheduled to release in Feb but was later pushed to March and then to April. However, the makers then finally zeroed down on August 11 as their release date.

Tomorrow on its release date, the film is facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai.

This evening, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha hosted a special screening for their families and close friends from the family fraternity. Right from Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, we saw a lot of celebrities in attendance. Soon after we came across the photos from the premiere night, we couldn’t help ourselves but get hooked on Bebo’s stunning photos. For the event, the diva was stunned in ethnic attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan owned the night as she opted for an off-white salwar-suit dress. Bebo wore her kurti with sheer selves with a matching palazzo and light embroidered dupatta. She paired her look with statement earrings and a pair of mojris. For the evening, she decided to opt for nude make-up while letting her kohl-ed eyes do all the talking. Bebo rounded off her look with a black bindi. Check it out below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan totally exuded ‘nawabi’ vibes. Don’t you think so?

Coming back, for the evening the leading actor, Aamir Khan wore a light pink unbuttoned shirt which he paired with a white round neck t-shirt beneath and denim. He completed his look with tan brown shoes and black-rimmed glasses.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s first reviews are already out and fans can’t already wait to watch the film in theatres tomorrow.

