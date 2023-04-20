Jennifer Lawrence has hardly ever shied away from speaking her mind. It is her candid nature that makes headlines and often embarrasses her co-stars. The actress once shared her experience of kissing her male counterparts in movies and her takeaway from it. Interestingly, she felt Bradley Cooper was the most trustable actor when it came to intimate scenes, and most of the other stars probably took advantage of her.

Jennifer and Bradley starred together in Silver Lining Playbook and delivered an excellent performance that left everyone impressed. The actress won an Oscar for her role in 2012 and proved that she is one of the finest actresses of all time. Her chemistry with Cooper was impeccable in the film, and that’s probably because of their off-screen bonding.

While talking about Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that he was not like other stars who treated their female counterparts with disrespect. As per Cheatsheet, she said, “He’s respectful, not gross. Not one of those Hollywood guys who are like, ‘Oh, I can sleep with anybody I want.’ That helps. It means that when it comes to the romantic stuff, you don’t freak out.” The duo has starred in three movies together, and the Serena actress has also called him her ‘work spouse.’

Interestingly, while Jennifer Lawrence had all the lovely things to say about Bradley Cooper, she also once called him a ‘wet kisser.’ During The Graham Norton Show, the Hangover actor said, “After the second take, she [Lawrence] said, ‘You’re a wet kisser.’ You don’t want to hear that. It was not a compliment.”

Well, it’s great that Jen had such amazing things to say about her co-stars, as she once felt that other Hollywood actors probably took advantage of her. While talking to Glamour magazine, she had revealed that she never had a problem with male actors using their tongues during kissing on-screen as she wanted the scenes to be authentic. But she later felt that their intentions were probably different and said, “God, am I wrong? There I am thinking, ‘This is just the way it is’, and maybe all these men have been taking advantage of me.”

Interestingly, Liam Hemsworth once disclosed during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Jennifer Lawrence made him uncomfortable in the Hunger Games series as she ate tuna and garlic right before the kissing scenes.

