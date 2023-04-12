Margot Robbie has done some of amazing films and has a lot of fans who wait with bated breaths to see her magic onscreen. The same thing happened when she played the role of DC Comics’ Harley Quinn in DCU’s Suicide Squad, opposite Jared Leto’s Joker. Although Leto’s Joker faced a lot of criticism for his portrayal of one of the most popular Batman villains, the actor completely immersed himself in that role. So much so that he gifted his co-star Margot one of the bizarre gifts. Keep reading to know in detail.

The 2016 film directed by David Ayer starred Will Smith, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne and others in key roles, besides Leto and Robbie. The Australian actress reprised her role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and she also had her own solo movie, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in 2020.

During the promotions of The Suicide Squad Margot Robbie, John Cena [in his Peacemaker suit] and James Gunn graced the Jimmy Kimmel show. The episode was being hosted by Anthony Anderson and when he showed the group a picture of a rat drinking from a beer bottle, Margot Robbie introduced it to everyone as she shared the story behind the rat.

Margot Robbie said, “His name is Rat Rat, and when we shot Suicide Squad — not, not The Suicide Squad, but Suicide Squad — Mr J [Leto] gave me a rat and he became a beloved pet.”

Previously, Margot Robbie’s DC co-star Viola Davis too confirmed that Leto gifted her a live rat. Speaking with British Vogue Davis shared the moment when Robbie received ‘Rat Rat’ as a gift. She said, “I was saying loudly, ‘Don’t open the box!’ I was halfway out the door when [Robbie] opened the box. And saw the biggest black rat you could imagine. Then … she cooed at it. No fear. Open. Receptive. Full of joy.”

There were several rumours that Leto gave Margot Robbie a dead rat, but he completely denied it later on.

