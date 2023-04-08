WWE Wrestlers are known for their finishers and in-ring persona, making them applauded or booed by the audiences. Many wrestling professionals have been famous for their style and finishing moves throughout history. Adding to the list, John Cena’s You Can’t See Me catchphrase in WWE came from 50-Cent’s rap video and a dare. Read on to find out!

The leader of the Cenation and the 16-time world champion has been a franchise player for over a decade before he became a Hollywood star. He has been undoubtedly one of the most loved WWE characters audiences adore him for his gimmicks. However, many did not know about the origin of Cena’s You can’t see me catchphrase and how it came as a part of a dare.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show to promote his movie, Bumblebee, the ‘Leader of Cenation’ John Cena, talked about his popular ‘you can’t see me’ catchphrase. He revealed it was inspired by a dance step showcased in the music video for In Da Club by 50 Cent. He explained his brother had imitated the dance from the music video, where Tony Yayo bops his head with his hand in front of his face.

John Cena opted to incorporate his own spin on the dance move. His brother said, “It looked like it’s ridiculous”. Cena added, “He goes, no man, Tony Yayo does this thing. And I’m like, I’ll do it on TV., And he’s like, ‘I dare you to do it on TV.’” While adding more about the dare, he added, “And now for 15 years, I have been doing this because of a dare”.

However, John Cena felt the original version “wasn’t visible enough” so improvised and didn’t just mimic the G-Unit rapper exactly. “I’ll do you one better people actually think I’m invisible”, concluded John Cena. His debut album, You Can’t See Me was released in 2005, and it was rapping that saved him from getting fired and later gave birth to his Doctor of Thuganomics character.

