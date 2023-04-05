John Cena, the 16-time WWE champion, who is now an established Hollywood star, has his roots in the wrestling industry. The wrestler-turned-actor began his journey in the entertainment industry by shedding blood and sweat in the wrestling rings as he began his journey with WWE. However, as he made his debut back in 2002, he was not taken seriously and was on the verge of being removed from the roster until Stephanie Mcmahon heard him freestyling backstage.

He returned to the recently held WrestleMania, and unfortunately, he lost his match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. As he has an experience of over two decades, he was almost gone from the company before even getting the chance to prove his potential. Read on to find out more about it!

John Cena is often called one of the greatest wrestlers in recent times. However, his freestyle rapping skills saved his career as he ‘lacked personality’. Stephanie McMahon heard him listening to freestyling in the back of the bus during their European tour. Upon being asked, Cena rapped the verse on Tuna fish on the way to the plane, and she liked him. Leading to that, Doctor Thuganomics was born as his character needed a revamp.

Stephanie McMahon saw the potential when his career was coming to an end. However, upon being reintroduced as the ‘Doctor of Thugonomics’ persona, it was a massive hit among the WWE Universe. He was featured on a segment on Smackdown rapping, appearing as a new gimmick on television and becoming the up-and-rising star in WWE.

With time, his persona grew within the WWE universe, as his rapping style and charismatic personality became the key factor to connect with the audience. John Cena recently showed his freestyling when he appeared on a segment on Raw while facing off against Austin Theory. Interestingly, that did bring memories of old Dr Thuganomics!

