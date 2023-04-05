Eduardo Gory Guerrero Llanes or Eddie Guerrero was a celebrated professional American wrestler, who passed away in 2005. His popularity brings his family members into the limelight as well. Recently his daughter Sherlyn Guerrero’s shocking accusations against her mother Vickie and her partner Kris Benson are breaking the internet. Scroll below to get all the deets on it!

For the unversed, Sherlyn is among the three daughters of Vickie and the late wrestler. After Eddie passed away in 2005, Vickie stayed away from a relationship for about ten years. She then met Kris Benson and the couple tied the knot in 2015. Guerrero’s daughter took out the courage to come in front and speak about her assault.

Eddie Guerrero’s daughter Sherlyn Guerrero took to her TikTok account to share her painful story of allegedly being s*xually harassed by her stepfather and how her mother took the side of her partner instead of Sherlyn. As per the video it took place in 2020 and she has been keeping mum for two years. She revealed, “Come 2020 before COVID, there was a cruise that my family had went on. And basically, on this cruise, I got sexually assaulted. And the unfortunate part was that it was by my stepdad. Yeah, it was by my stepdad. And was I the only one? No, but that’s not my business to put their story out there. But it happened to me. The fact that I protected somebody who doesn’t give a sh*t about me, is beyond me, but growth and maturity, right? I lived with them, so I didn’t know what to do.”

Sherlyn Gurrero added, “Basically fast forward the following year when I got injured on my knee, my mom was the only one out there in Houston that’s family and she was helping me with that. There was basically a conversation and granted let me tell you I have told my mom how uncomfortable I am with him after it happened and basically she was always telling me it was a mistake. It’s not who he is.” She went on to say how her mother pushed her away in the wake of these events and has been shunned by her family.

While her own mother didn’t support Sherlyn Guerrero, Late Eddie Guerrero’s nephew Chavo Guerrero Jr; who was also his tag team partner has lent his support to Sherlyn. Taking to Twitter Chavo wrote, “Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You, Prima!”

Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️ — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) April 5, 2023

