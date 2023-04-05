Talk shows in Hollywood are fun and games as celebrities share interesting anecdotes from their personal and professional lives. But things get serious when the same celebs start revealing their crushes. From Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves confessing their attraction to each other to Nicole Kidman sharing her fondness towards Jimmy Fallon, viewers have heard it all. Jennifer Lawrence also jumped on the wagon once and spilled her feelings for Seth Meyers. Scroll on to learn more.

Jennifer tied the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019. Their dating rumours began in 2018, and now the happy couple is parents to an adorable baby boy. They welcomed their first child last year in February. In 2015, during a talk show, the Mother! actress revealed that she had a secret crush on Meyers when she was 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress appeared on the Late Night show and spoke candidly with host Seth Meyers. An Instagram page that goes by the name, Non_viral_video shared Jennifer Lawrence’s clip from the interview where she goofily told why she didn’t pursue her crush. She said that she formed a liking for John Meyers while she was shooting for Saturday Night Live in 2013. JLaw said, “I had a really big crush on you. I had created the romance in my head, because I’m delusional. I had this whole plan. I was going to ask you out.”

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NVV (@non_viral_videos)

But of course, she didn’t. Jennifer Lawrence shared what stopped her from making this mistake and said, “And I started, thank God, talking to the wardrobe lady about it. I said, ‘I think I’m going to ask Seth Meyers out. I’m going to give him my number.’ She was like, ‘Honey, he’s engaged.” The actress gestured a running motion and looked totally embarrassed.

Meyers laughed it off and said, “It’s safe, because it worked out. I married that lady.” The actress added that when it comes to approaching a guy, she always forgets the first step. “I would never go after another woman’s man. I always forget about step one: find out if he already has a woman.” JLaw concluded.

We are glad everything worked out well for Jennifer Lawrence and Seth Meyers.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Madonna’s Rumoured Romance With Josh Popper Gets An Epic Reaction From The Latter’s Ex Sam Feher: “She Wants My Leftovers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News