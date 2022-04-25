Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her 'Requirements' For A Romantic Partner, Where Are The Guys At?

Actress Tiffany Haddish has shared the “requirements” when making an appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’.

In the April 21 episode of the talk show, Haddish first tried to shoot her shot with the band’s drummer. After he said he’s about to “be married”, the comedienne opened up about her love life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’m back out in the streets,” Tiffany Haddish told host Seth Meyers.

Tiffany Haddish added, “It’s interesting, it’s an adventure. I’m all about adventure. I’m back on the dating apps. I put all my requirements in my profile.”

As for what the “requirements” are, Haddish detailed: “Good credit score ’cause I need to know you’re responsible. You need to have good hygiene, that’s really important to me.”

Tiffany Haddish went on to note: “I can’t stand bad breath and funky armpits.

“I’ve been attracted to a lot of hip-hop kind of guys. I don’t mind them wearing jewellery. But if you own a bunch of diamonds but you don’t own no land, that’s a problem for me. Land, then diamonds.

“Cause where does the diamonds come from? The land. So own the land, then get the diamonds. I got diamonds ’cause I got land.”

Earlier this month, Tiffany Haddish unveiled the dating apps she uses.

“I’m on the apps: Raya, Tinder, Postmates, Candy Crush, and that therapy app BetterHelp, okay,” the Carrie depicter in ‘Night School’ said when guest-hosting an April 14 episode of ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’, before joking: “Hey you never know where you gonna meet a man, and if he’s a therapist it might be helpful.”

“Now I don’t care how tall they are; how old they are; how much they weigh, the only number that matters to me that I care about comes from FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act), because credit scores show how responsible they are,” she explained.

“I’m just saying I’m a lot to handle.”

Haddish was previously in a romantic relationship with rapper/actor Common. However, they broke up in November 2021 after just over a year of dating.

The pair allegedly called it quits because their busy schedules kept them apart most of the time.

A source told People: “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”

