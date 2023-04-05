The Queen of Pop, aka Madonna, is known for her flamboyant and devil-may-care attitude. People are as invested in her professional life as they are in her personal life. So, with the grapevine buzzing that the Material Girl singer, 64, is dating a boxing coach, Josh Popper, 29, her fans cannot keep calm. They want to know everything, and amid the speculations, Popper’s former lover, Sam Feher, has shed some light on the situation. Scroll on to learn more.

Sam was last seen in Summer House season 7. She’s a popular content creator on social media and runs her own business called Feher Agency. She has worked with reputed magazines like Cosmopolitan and Departures. Sam also has experience working New York Post, StyleCaster and Travel + Leisure as a writer.

Well, given Sam Feher’s impressive background with media firms, it’s safe to say that the lady knows the nuances of making headlines. She was quick to throw some shade on Madonna while speaking about her current rumoured relationship. While speaking to PageSix, she said, “Madonna wants my leftovers! Madonna just copied me! This is not the coolest thing that’s ever happened to Josh — it’s the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me, OK?!”

Sam Feher jokingly added that the headlines of the singer and Josh Popper’s alleged romance should read, “Madonna copies Sam Feher, ‘Summer House’ rookie.”

Upon Feher’s invitation, the trainer appeared on the Bravo reality show, but the two decided not to get into a romantic relationship. While discussing the secrecy around Madonna and Popper’s affair, she said, “I mean we messaged about it jokingly of like, ‘Oh, if this is true, that’s baller’ and he’s very vague.”

Madonna created a stir online by posting a cosy picture with Josh Popper in the gym. She held on to his bulging bicep and caressed her lips on his shoulder. The coach is the trainer of one of her children.

