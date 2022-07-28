From Stranger Things, Sex Education To The Summer I Turned Pretty - Young Adult Shows To Binge Watch This Weekend

Are you bored of scrolling through streaming platforms? Too confused to decide what to watch next? Are you looking for something new? Well, we’ve got you covered here. Check out this list of FIVE young adult shows that you can binge watch this weekend. This has been curated especially keeping the essential criteria in mind. Each has something a li’l extra, something ‘Hatke’ for you to enjoy in this wonderful weather over some good food and drinks. So, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for a pleasure filled weekend.

Here’s the list:

1. Paper Girls (Amazon Prime Video)

This upcoming sci-fi drama series on Amazon Prime Video will take you on a thrilling time-travel adventure. The cast of the show made an appearance in San Diego’s Comic Con where they did a fan-screening and had an interesting chat session. Paper Girls will keep you engrossed at every step as the series follows the story of four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls. It will be fascinating to see as their lives take a mysterious turn and how they deal between their past, present and the future, while fighting a gruesome war. All we can say is, be ready to get enthralled like never before.

2. Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

The romantic-comedy became a hit among the millennials and Gen Z because of its relatable and dramatic storyline. It’s about a teenage Indian girl who is attempting to find love while also adjusting to the death of her father. As soon as the series was made available on Netflix, it received a tonne of attention and appreciation because of its lightsome content and spectacular execution. One of the crucial elements that make it so famous among young adults is that it has a diversified cast and a beautiful representation of Indian culture.

3. Sex Education (Netflix)

This British comedy-drama sheds light on sensitive topics like sexual assault and s*x education, as the name suggests. The series conveys the message that it is acceptable to take time to learn about one’s own s*xuality and once considered a taboo, people should learn to accept and love themselves first. The third season that was released some time back was phenomenal and free-flowing as the plot has seen tremendous change and growth while keeping the essence of the series intact.

4. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video)

The newest American young adult romantic comedy drama on Amazon Prime Video has already received an awesome response from the viewers, as it delivered the complete package of drama, romance, and depiction of young adult lives through the lens of reality. In season one, the plot follows the adventures of a young girl, Belly, who is about to turn 16 and enters a new stage of her life where she becomes a bit more mature and intuitive. The show is simply amazing as it captures all your moods. Prime Video announced the second season and fans of Jenny Han, the New York bestselling author, have gone gaga with excitement as to what will happen next and how the light-hearted drama will unfold this time. Don’t forget to stay tuned!

5. Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stranger Things gives young people in the early 1990s a taste of the great generation of legendary movies and TV while also filling their nostalgia for a simpler era. It will keep you on the edge of your seats and take you into the world of unexpected plot twists, which have a series of disappearances, secrets, tragedy, and wonderfully done background music, which you will enjoy listening on loop.

So, which young adult show are you watching this weekend? Stranger Things, The Summer I Turned Pretty or Sex Education? Tell us in the comments below.

Kick-back and relax as you indulge in these fascinating shows. Happy weekend!

