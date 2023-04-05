Gwyneth Paltrow is widely known for her role as Pepper Potts within the MCU, but the actress has done various roles that have proved her mettle in the showbiz industry. The Oscar-winner once appeared in a film with Johnny Depp, and she had a particularly difficult time kissing him onscreen. The movie was released in 2015 and featured Paul Bettany and Ewan McGregor. Juggling angry Russians, the British Mi5, and an international terrorist, debonair art dealer, and part-time rogue Charlie Mortdecai.

Her movie career is over a decade, so she crossed paths with Depp for the first time in the 2015 comedy Mortdecai. However, while filming the kissing scene with Depp, the actress felt she was in danger of being fired for not completing the scene. Read on to find out what she has to say!

During a conversation on The Rachel Ray Show, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she had a lot of fun while filming Mortdecai with Johnny Depp. As she recalled being feared of getting fired from the movie, she said, “I ruined probably 15 takes – which was funny at first.” She later added, “Until you look around and the crew’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ I honestly was digging my nails into my skin to not laugh by the end of the thing because I was like, ‘I’m going to get fired! I’ve ruined like 15 takes!’”

Apparently, Mortdecai was the last film where Gwyneth Paltrow played the female lead as after that she mostly appeared in more supporting characters. Notably, her role of Pepper Potts in the MCU movies gave her new fame and success. Fans admired her chemistry with Robert Downey Jr, as they also had a strong bond off screen.

However, there are rumors that we might get to see more of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts in the upcoming projects of the MCU!

