The South Korean boy band BTS is one of the most popular musical groups across the globe. The band has given a number of chartbusters ever since their debut in 2013 and continues to entertain their fans with their tracks. While they enjoy a massive fan base, the band members also live a lavish life with luxurious cars and homes. Now, the youngest member in the band, Jungkook, is reportedly building a huge home in one of the poshest neighbourhoods in South Korea.

BTS consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, J-Hope and Jungkook. As the band’s eldest member, Jin is currently training for military service; others are focusing on their individual careers.

All the band members have different interests when it comes to spending a whole lot of money. It seems Jungkook is into real estate and wants several luxurious properties in his name. According to allkpop.com, Jungkook is building a luxurious home in Yongsan-gu, Itaewon-dong, Seoul, one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in South Korea.

In 2020, the singer purchased a detached urban home in the area for 7.6 billion KRW (approx $6 million). He got the construction permit for the property from the city of Yongsan in July of last year and soon demolished the existing house. The musician now has a plan intact for his new home.

The construction at the property has begun, with its floor area at 1161.04 sq metres, land area at 633.05 sq meters and building area at 348.05 sq meters. The luxurious home will have two floors below the ground level and three above the ground. The house’s construction is expected to be completed by May 31, 2024, and we cannot wait to see its pictures. Considering Jungkook’s aesthetic taste, the house will surely be a good one.

