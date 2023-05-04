One of the Kardashian sisters, Kendall Jenner carved her niche in the fashion world and became a supermodel. She knows how to rule over the fashion industry, and really no one can stop her. Her Met Gala 2023’s look is trending all over the media. However, today we brought you a throwback look of hers from 2017’s Met Gala when the supermodel broke the internet with her look. Keep scrolling to check it out!

For the unversed, Kendall wore a shimmery black bodysuit with floor-length sleeves, along with a sparkly white collar from Marc Jacobs. The 27-year-old beauty walked the red carpet with black platform boots and kept her glam look with a sleek ponytail.

Now coming back to Kendall Jenner’s 2017 Met Gala look. Kendall wore a La Perla Couture and flaunted her figure in it. Baring it all out, she donned a sheer, slit-up-to-there, backless, and cut-across-the-abdomen dress that put every angle of her modelesque figure on display. However, even though her s*xy back and long legs were quite attractive, the centrepiece was her black lacy thong through which she flashed her a*s.

Check out Kendall Jenner’s pictures here, as shared by one of the fashion pages named ‘stylendior’ on Instagram:

Kendall Jenner had short hair at that time, and keeping that in a blow-dry way, she accentuated the look. For makeup, the supermodel opted for a glam one, including a full-coverage foundation, defined brows, soft nude eyes with lots of mascara, blushed cheeks and poppy red lip shade. Adding highlighters to the highlighted parts of her face and body. With a pair of black diamond studs and a few finger rings, Kendall accessorised the look and kept it simple as she wanted her outfit to do the talking.

Kendall surely knows how to turn heads at the Met Gala, and since 2017, her a*s-baring look has been quite a vision for all fashion enthusiasts. What say? Let us know in the comments if you like her look.

